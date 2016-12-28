Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital For Possible Stroke 1 Day After Carrie Fisher’s Death

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28. The actress, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, and 911 was called. She was taken to a nearby emergency room.

Debbie Reynolds is currently at an emergency room near Beverly Hills, California, TMZ is reporting. Of course this comes just one day after the passing of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Sources close to the family told the site that 911 was called to report a possible stroke, and that they were reportedly planning the funeral.

Following Carrie’s death, Debbie posted a tribute on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Two hours before the 911 call, Todd posted a photo of his sister, mother, and him as a baby.

Debbie, who began acting in 1950, had been married three times in her life time — the first from 1955 to 1959 to Eddie Fisher, Carrie’s father; she was married to Harry Karl from 1960 to 1073; and married to Richard Hamlett from 1984 to 1996.

Over the years, Carrie and Debbie had a complicated relationship, which was shown to the world in 1990. Postcards from the Edge came out based on Carrie’s semi-autobiographical novel. Carrie also spoke some about their relationship in Wishful Drinking, the one-woman show about her childhood and her addiction struggles.

“The family is organized [around] the parents, [whereas] normally the family is organized around raising the child,” Carrie said on The Oprah Winfrey Show during a joint interview in 2011. They also spoke at the time about Carrie’s past with drug abuse, remembering when she had collapsed on set. “It was a terrifying night. It was just pouring rain, so you can picture you’re in the car with the rain smashing against the windshield and you’re crying like mad and you don’t know if your daughter is going to be alive when you get there,” Debbie said. “There have been a few times when I thought I was going to lose Carrie. I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears. but she’s worth it.”

Our thoughts go out to the family during this extremely tough time.

