Debbie Reynolds’ Top 5 Films: ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ & More — Watch Clips

Debbie Reynolds was a movie icon who’s death on Dec. 28, just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s passing, shocked the world. But the Hollywood legend will not soon be forgotten and her memory will forever live on in the amazing performances she gave. Here are her top five films of all time.

Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Dec. 28, just hours after being hospitalized due to a possible stroke. Debbie was absolutely devastated over the loss of her daughter Carrie Fisher, who died the day before due to a cardiac arrest she suffered at the age of 60 on Dec. 23. We could not be more heartbroken to lose Debbie right after her daughter’s death. But we’re so glad to be able to remember her through her amazing films.

1. Singin’ In The Rain

Debbie is best known for her amazing role in this 1952 musical comedy, where she sang and danced alongside Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in a tale about Hollywood in the late 1920s, as stars transitioned from silent films to “talkies.”

2. The Tender Trap

Debbie plays quite the dame in this adorable 1955 comedy. She catches the eye of Frank Sinatra‘s character and soon he just can’t let her go, even though she rebuffs his advances at first!

3. Bundle Of Joy

Debbie suddenly becomes a mother in this cute 1956 film starring her and Eddie Fisher, who plays a man that gets roped into caring for a baby that Debbie’s character finds. Of course, they end up falling for each other while learning to love their “bundle of joy.”

4. Tammy and The Bachelor

In this 1957 classic, Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) is nursed back to health by Debbie’s character, Tammy, after he crashes a plane near her houseboat. Tammy falls for Peter immediately but it isn’t till he takes her back to his hometown that he starts to share her feelings.

5. Behind the Candelabra

One of Debbie’s most recent flicks, this 2013 HBO film starring Matt Damon and Michael Douglas tells the story of the singer Liberace taking the young Scott Thorson as a lover. Debbie beautifully plays Liberace’s mother, Frances.

Looking back at all her amazing roles, we completely understand why her fans are devastated by Debbie’s death. But she will always be there for them in her classic films, forever taking our breath away and bring us joy in this dark time.

