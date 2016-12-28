Debbie Reynolds’ Life In Pictures: Relive The Late Actress’ Most Iconic Moments

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking. Just hours after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away due to cardiac arrest, Debbie Reynolds also died after suffering a stroke on Dec. 28. It’s such a sad time for this family and in Hollywood, but we’ve put together a gallery of photos to celebrate Debbie’s life. See them here.

Debbie Reynolds was an icon, which is why we’re so sad to reveal that she passed away on Dec. 28 after suffering from a stroke, while at her son Todd‘s house. They were in the middle of planning the funeral services for her daughter, Carrie Fisher (another icon), died just one day prior.

It’s super heartbreaking, and we can’t even imagine what their family is going through right now. So in an effort to put a smile on people’s faces during this time of sorrow, we put together a gallery of Debbie’s most iconic moments throughout her life.

During her nearly 70-year career, Debbie did it all — she acted and she sang. She was one of the greatest entertainers of our time. From 1950’s Three Little Words to 2013’s Behind the Candelabra on HBO, Debbie starred in over 80 projects. She also recorded a number of songs. And in January 2015, she received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Then, in 2016, she received the Academy Awards Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Clearly, she was a legend.

Debbie, 84, also had a very successful personal life, as well. She was married three times — first to Eddie Fisher. They had two kids together, including Carrie Fisher, but divorced after he had an affair with Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie’s good friend at the time. Debbie was later married to millionaire businessman Harry Karl from 1960 to 1973. And then, she was married to real estate developer Richard Hamlett from 1984 to 1996. Debbie is survived by her son, Todd.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie Reynolds’ family and friends during this difficult time.

