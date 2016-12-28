Debbie Reynolds Dead: Carrie Fisher’s Mother Dies 1 Day After Her Death

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely devastating. Debbie Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 84, only one day after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. The tragic news comes just hours after Debbie was rushed to the hospital following a suspected stroke.

Debbie Reynolds sadly died on Dec. 28, her son, Todd Fisher, 58, told our sister site Variety. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” he told the outlet. Debbie’s oldest child and only daughter, Carrie Fisher, died one day before Debbie on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23. Debbie leaves behind her son and granddaughter, Billie Lourd, 24.

Debbie’s heartbreaking death comes after she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital on Dec. 28 after suffering a stroke, as TMZ reported. She was at Todd’s home in Beverly Hills when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 p.m. Debbie was reportedly at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.

Debbie’s first marriage to Eddie Fisher lasted four years — from 1955 to 1959 — before they divorced due to his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. The affair turned out to be a huge Hollywood public scandal, which caused the demise of his marriage to Debbie, as well as his television show, The Eddie Fisher Show, at the time. The Debbie, Eddie, and Elizabeth affair scandal is remembered to this day, and many often compare it to Jennifer Aniston, 47, Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, love saga. Debbie and Eddie had two children together: Carrie and Todd.

Debbie made waves in show business since she got her breakout role of Helen Kane in the 1950 film, Three Little Words. That role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. That moment marked the beginning of her 68-year career as a television and film legend. She also had notable roles in Singin’ In The Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Disney’s Halloweentown, and Will & Grace. She was nominated for an Academy Award in 1965 for Best Actress after starring in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Her role on Will & Grace earned her an Emmy Award nomination in 2000.

Debbie was a seasoned actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman and humanitarian, but it was her breathtaking voice that put her on the map in the music world. She recorded the song, “Tammy” for her 1957 film Tammy and the Bachelor, which earned her a gold record. The song was the best-selling single by a female vocalist that year, and kept the number spot on the Billboard pop charts for five weeks. Debbie Reynolds is a Hollywood legend who will be truly be missed.

