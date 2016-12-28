Debbie Reynolds Dead: Carrie Fisher’s Mother Dies 1 Day After Her Death

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely devastating. Debbie Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 84. The tragic news comes just hours after she was rushed to the hospital following a stroke.

Debbie Reynolds sadly died on Dec. 28, her son, Todd Fisher, told TMZ. “She’s with Carrie,” he told the outlet. Debbie’s oldest child and only daughter, Carrie Fisher, died one day before Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23. Debbie leaves behind her son and granddaughter, Billie Lourd.

Debbie’s heartbreaking passing comes after she was reportedly rushed to the hospital Dec. 28, after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ. She was at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills when someone from the house called 911 just after 1 PM, as reported by the site. Debbie was allegedly at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away at the age of 60, Dec. 27 after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. This is so sad.

Debbie’s first marriage to Eddie Fisher lasted four years [1955-1959], before they divorced due to his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. The affair turned out to be a Hollywood public scandal, which caused the demise of his marriage to Debbie, as well as his television show, The Eddie Fisher Show, at the time. To this day, the Debbie, Eddie and Elizabeth affair scandal is remembered, and many often compare it to Jennifer Aniston, 47, Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, love saga. Debbie and Eddie had two children together, Carrie and Todd.

Debbie made waves in show business since she got her breakout role of Helen Kane in the 1950 film, Three Little Words. That role earned her a Golden Globe nom for Most Promising Newcomer. And, that she was. That moment marked the beginning of her 68-year career as a television and film legend. Other notable tv and film productions Debbie starred in were, Singin’ In The Rain [1952], The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Disney’s Halloween Town, and Will & Grace, which she earned an Emmy Award nom in 2000.

Debbie was a seasoned actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman and humanitarian, but it was her breathtaking voice that put her on the map in the music world. She recorded the song, “Tammy” for her 1957 film Tammy and the Bachelor, which earned her a gold record. The song was the best-selling single by a female vocalist that year, and kept the number spot on the Billboard pop charts for five weeks. Debbie Reynolds is a Hollywood legend who will be truly be missed.

