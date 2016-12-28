Chris Brown Desperate To Have Karrueche Tran Back? The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Chris Brown slipped up and let it be known that he ‘still wants’ his ex Karrueche Tran, so does that mean he’s ready to ditch his new relationship with Krista Santiago for her? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE truth on what Chris meant with his curious message.

Chris Brown, 27, shocked us all when he let it be known that not only is he actively following his ex Karrueche Tran, 28 on Instagram, he’s more than happy to comment on her racy pics! In a Dec. 26 post, she showed off a photo of herself sitting cross-legged wearing nothing but a t-shirt and red undies and Chris couldn’t help himself, writing “Still want that.” But it does that mean he wants her back?

“That’s was just Chris’ way of apologizing to Karrueche for all the horrible sh*t he put her through. Lying to her. Blasting her on social media. It’s Christmas. He had time to reflect and realized that things would have been drastically different between them had he kept it 100,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Even with all of their ups and downs, Kae stayed with Breezy until Mar. 2015, when she and the rest of the world found out he’d fathered a daughter named Royalty, now two, and dumped him once and for all.

“Yeah, he still wants her in his life. Men have feelings too. He thinks about her from time to time, hopes she’s well and all. He’s open to being friends with her. Real talk, Karrueche always got him. She understood him and always made him feel special and he misses that,” our insider adds.

“Chris is also mad clingy. To this day he keeps in contact with all of his exes. His ego and sheer cockiness just can’t let them go,” our source shares. That much is evident since he’s creeping on Kae’s social media, not only following her but feeling free to comment on sexy photos. It can’t make his new girlfriend Krista Santiago, 25, feel too good, that’s for sure. They seem to actually be getting pretty serious so we hope his little flirtation with Karrueche didn’t get him in too much trouble.

