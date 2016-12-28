Charlie Sheen Begs God To Take Trump After Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Deaths

REX/Shutterstock

On Dec. 28, following the deaths of both Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in the span of just 48 hours, Charlie Sheen totally dissed the president-elect, hoping that God would take him next! See Charlie take aim at Donald Trump here.

Charlie Sheen, 51, proved he was one of the many fans and celebs totally heartbroken over the deaths of Carrie Fisher, 60, and her mother Debbie Reynolds, 84, when he sent out a shocking tweet on Dec. 28. “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!” he wrote, finishing the message aimed at President-elect Donald Trump, 70, with a middle finger emoji.

The former Two and a Half Men star is clearly expressing that he is one of the many who is sick of the tragic celebrity deaths in 2016. Though he chose to aim the next one at Donald! Ouch! Charlie sure isn’t hiding just how hurt he is.

And though the actor was a little aggressive in his expression of frustration over the tragic deaths of Carrie on Dec. 27 and Debbie on Dec. 28, he certainly wasn’t the only one to make it clear they were devastated over the shocking news. Everyone from Mark Hamill to Debra Messing shared their messages of deep sadness over the loss of their former co-stars and friends.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly.A legend,” Debra tweeted about her Will & Grace co-star. “No words. #Devastated,” Mark tweeted after his Star Wars co-star’s death, including a black and white photo of them in costume. Their deaths are absolutely tragic and we can understand that everyone is grieving in their own way.



