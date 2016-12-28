Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian, & More Stars Share Their Diet Secrets

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram & LOVE Magazine

Just in time for the New Year, some of our fave celebs shared their diet secrets with ‘Us Weekly.’ If your New Year’s resolution is to get fit and healthy, then you’re in luck because all of these diets really work and we can’t wait to try them!

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about your new years resolutions. If you’re looking to get fit, healthy, and in shape, then it’s your lucky day, because our fave celebs dished to Us Weekly about all of their diet secrets and you can try them out for yourself!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, just gave birth to her baby girl Luna, but she is officially back on the grind! “You have to give yourself time. It’s not going to peel right off and that’s ok.” Chrissy took ModelFit toning classes and a “protein-heavy diet, (she cooks eggs in coconut oil), helped her push through, as did support from John Legend.” She said that John helped her get fit, “it’s nice to have a husband who appreciates the new elements of your body.”

As for our girl Mariah Carey, 46, she sticks to a strict menu. “I try to stick with the proteins,” she said, about her fave meal: a mix of Norwegian smoked salmon and capers. Another mom that looks sexier than ever, is Kourtney Kardashian, 37. She trains with Don Brooks and she said she “indulges now and then. I take a lot of care with what I eat.” Her little sis, Khloe Kardashian, 32, had her back when she said, “she’s totally turned her diet around,” talking about Kourt cutting out gluten and dairy.

Our favorite blondie, Carrie Underwood, 33, is known for her insane bod, and it’s because she works out 6 days a week in 90 minute sessions with her Atlanta trainer, Eve Overland. Carrie described her routine, “I’ve been working hard on my arms. I used to curl 8 pounds. Now I curl 20! After a good workout I’m like, ‘Yeah, I crushed that!'”

As for Demi Lovato, 24, her motto is, “I do things for myself that make me feel good.” Demi works out at the Unbreakable Performance Center in LA, which she calls her “oasis,” and she boxes with Jay Glazer. She wears resistance cables around her waist and ankles and says it’s “one of the hardest workouts” she’s ever done.

Wow, there are so many amazing workouts and diets that we must try in the new year! What do you guys think of these fitness tips — which one will you try?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.