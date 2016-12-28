Carrie Fisher Appearing In 2 New Episodes Of ‘Family Guy’ In 2017

Carrie Fisher’s voice will never been forgotten — and ‘Family Guy’ is helping to make that possible. The late actress wrapped voice work on two new episodes before her sudden passing on Dec. 27.

Carrie Fisher has voiced the role of “Angela,” Peter Griffin’s brewery supervisor in 23 episodes over the years, so it’s only fitting that she had a few more planned. The two new episodes do not yet have an air date, but will air sometime in the next year, our sister publication Variety reports.

The actress, who passed away on Dec. 27, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. Following her passing, Family Guy‘s boss Seth MacFarlane, took to Twitter to mourn the actress. “Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” he wrote. “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

Of course, this will have been one of the last TV roles that she had worked on. She had been in London filming an episode of Amazon’s Catastrophe, as she had a recurring role. In July, she wrapped on filming Star Wars Episode VIII where she reprised her role as Princess turned General Leia Organa. It has not yet been determined how her sudden passing will affect the film or Episode IX.

“Things are shrouded in so much mystery and secrecy with the franchise but Carrie had a big role moving forward with the films. The next films are going to be dedicated to her,” an insider exclusively told HollywoodLife.com. “Everything is also now on the table for change; there is still ways to add Leia when and if needed. Clearly a lot of discussion and work needs to be done. Meetings in the New Year will happen.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Carrie’s voice will be heard in Family Guy? Let us know.