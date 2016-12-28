Pink: 1st Pic Of Star’s Newborn Baby Revealed — See Her Precious Little One

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw! Pink & Carey Hart’s newborn baby has arrived — and fans have finally gotten to see the little one for themselves! Giving birth on Dec. 26, the new arrival is the singer and her hubby’s 2nd child together. And seriously, this little cutie is beyond precious! See the newborn here and tell us, does it look more like Pink or Carey?

Pink, 37, and Carey Hart, 41, became the proud parents of baby Jameson Moon Hart on Dec. 26, and we are SO excited that the child has finally been shared with the world! But if the couple’s first child together, Daughter Willow Sage Hart, 5, was any indication, we totally could have guessed that their newest bundle of joy would be a complete stunner too! And boy were we right — just LOOK at the cutie!

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

We could not be happier for Pink and her beautiful family. After all, as the singer’s revealed before, motherhood is one of the greatest gifts she’s ever been blessed with! “I have lived a lot of life in a very short time, and you get hardened a little bit — you get jaded, you build up walls, Pink told People mag back in 2015. “And when you see this little kid, and you get to watch them through infancy to toddler to little person, it’s amazing.” How sweet is that?

The “Just Like Fire” singer added, “You see how you were. When you watch this bundle full of love and light that’s untarnished and untainted by heartache and any of the numerous things that change you, it’s very healing. It’s a miracle.” And now Pink gets to experience those joys all over again with another tiny “miracle!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Pink and Carey’s precious newborn SO cute? Do you hope more pics will be revealed soon?

