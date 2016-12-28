Awww! Cam Newton made one very lucky young fan’s Christmas wish come true, and the sweet moment was captured on video for all to see. Click inside to watch!

Cam Newton, 27, sure gave Santa Claus a run for his money this Christmas. The Carolina Panthers quarterback gave 10-year-old fan Taylor Deckard the surprise of his life on Tuesday, December 27, when he showed up to visit him in the hospital. Taylor’s Christmas wish for 2016? To be able to meet Cam, his favorite player!

“Hey, what’s going on, buddy?” Cam asks as he walks into the room without warning. Little Taylor’s face lights up immediately, and you can see that he is completely shocked to see the star football player in his room. As Cam gets closer, Taylor leaps off of his hospital bed and into Cam’s arms for a nice, long hug!

“I feel your heart, man, it’s going a thousand miles per hour!” Cam says as he embraces the little boy. Taylor is left speechless during their hug, but the joy of the moment can be heard thanks to his mom and dad’s tearful reaction.

Taylor is battling a “severe” heart condition, according to the official Auburn Tigers Twitter account, which was Cam’s college team. If you look closely, you can see that Taylor is not only wearing an Auburn jersey, but he also has matching wristbands, a team blanket and even a stuffed tiger in his bed. Now that’s how you spot a number one fan!

