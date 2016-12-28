REX/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are dealing with the aftermath of their explosive breakup over the Dec. 17 weekend, and a new report says that the couple is on the mend! Yep, the new parents are attending counseling together to try and save their romance. Here’s the update!

Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, are not only still engaged, but they’re going to counseling, a source claims to Us Weekly in their Jan. 9. issue — phew. “The pair are in counseling. Rob acknowledges that he has these ups and downs, and it’s stressful around the holidays,” the insider tells the mag. Good for you guys!

So are the Kardashians helping out? Well, Rob “doesn’t ask his family for counsel on his troubled relationship”, the source adds; instead, he’s chosen to seek professional help with Chyna. We hope they work it out!

As for how Rob’s family feels about their latest blowout? “[The Kardashians] aren’t getting involved and won’t be taking sides,” the source insists. “They support Chyna. She just had a baby. There are a lot of changes.” Yep, now that Dream Kardashian is here, things have gotten a little more complicated. Rob and Chyna have to think about their child, now — not just each other!

It’s also worth nothing that when all of the Rob/Chyna first went down on Instagram, Rob actually shared this message about seeing a professional with his followers: “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry Blac Chyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.” We’re glad to hear that Rob is making good on his promise!

