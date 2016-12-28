Billie Lourd Steps Out With Rumored BF Taylor Lautner After Carrie Fisher’s Death

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Just one day after her mother Carrie Fisher’s shocking death on Dec. 27, Billie Lourd appeared in public for the very first time, and her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner was right by her side every step of the way. Check out the pics of the alleged couple right here.

Billie Lourd, 24, is going through the absolutely devastating loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, due to a heart attack she suffered on Dec. 23. And now she is dealing with the shocking death of her 84-year-old grandmother, Debbie Reynolds‘, following her hospitalization due to a possible stroke on Dec. 28. But luckily, we know she is not alone in this dark period, as Billie was spotted stepping out for the first time since Carrie’s death with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, 24, on Dec. 28.

The Scream Queens star looked incredibly grief stricken as she moved suitcases out of her Santa Monica, California home around 12:45 p.m., mere minutes before Debbie’s possible stroke was reported at her son, Todd Fisher‘s, home in Beverly Hills. Debbie was there to plan her daughter’s funeral.

Billie was spotted going makeup free and wearing a comfortable-looking maroon dress and dark jacket with black boots as she carried her bags off to an unknown location. Taylor wore a maroon sweatshirt and dark baseball cap and jeans as he offered Billie a helping hand with her luggage, along with comfort and support. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF BILLIE AND TAYLOR.

Taylor posted the sweetest statement about Billie on the day of her mother’s death. “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me,” Taylor wrote. Our thoughts and prayers are with Billie right now.

