Billie Lourd: Ariana Grande & ‘Scream Queens’ Cast Send Love After Debbie Reynolds’ Death

Once again the ‘Scream Queens’ cast and crew has sent an overwhelming amount of support to their girl, Billie Lourd, after the news of her grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ tragic passing spread.

Billie Lourd, 24, has some incredible friends in the form of her Scream Queens co-stars. As the young actress is forced to face another devastating loss now that her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away on Dec. 28, many of her TV family and friends have reached out on social media to remind her how much she is loved. Ariana Grande, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Niecy Nash and Glen Powell all sent love and support Billie’s way.

“i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds,” Ariana tweeted. “I love you, Bill,” Abigail captioned a black and white Instagram pic of her and Billie on the set. The messages are just so sweet and heartbreaking all at the same time.

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

⭐❣❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❣⭐ I love you, Bill. A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:21pm PST

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Billie’s friends at Scream Queens reached out to her with support. Sadly, Billie’s mom, Carrie Fisher, died on Dec. 27, just one day before Debbie was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke. The cast and crew of the hit show sent an outpouring of support after Carrie’s death was confirmed, showing how much they truly care for her.

Even Billie’s rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, sent love to her on Instagram. “[Billie] is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me,” Taylor captioned a sweet photo of himself and Billie hanging out.

