10 Biggest Hair & Makeup Trends Of 2016 — Bangs, Glitter, Platinum Makeovers & More

From Selena Gomez’s bangs to Taylor Swift’s platinum hair makeover, these are the biggest hair and makeup trends from 2016!

2016 has definitely been a good year for beauty. From dramatic hair makeovers, to glitter covered lips, to that just-showered hair look, we saw it all.

We’re breaking it down for you right here!

Platinum Hair. We saw stars like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian rocking blonde hair this year. Kim and Kylie wore wigs, while Taylor fully committed for the May issue of Vogue.

The wet hair look was seen everywhere, on stars like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Sofia Richie and many more. Gel is back, people.

Glitter lips were on the red carpet and the runway, on Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell. The glitter lips were fueled by makeup artist Pat McGrath‘s Lust 004 Kits, which are sold out and not coming back anytime soon.

Bangs — real and fake — were taken for a test drive by Selena Gomez, Chloe Moretz. Lucy Hale, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. We recommend experimenting with clip-in bangs first, since they can be a year long commitment! Also, read expert hairstylist tips before getting them so you know what to ask for.

Glowing highlighted skin was everywhere, but most often, we saw it on Gigi, Hailey Baldwin and Kim — even First Lady Michelle Obama wore highlighter this year. That supermodel glow isn’t going anywhere! Who doesn’t want that?

Lob haircuts were THE THING, seen on Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and many, many more stars.

Ponytails never went away, but they are back in full force. The once casual style was on the red carpet, seen on stars like Selena and Ariana Grande. The easy style works for any occasion.

Dramatic eye liner, especially on the bottom line, looked amazing on stars like Olivia Munn and Karlie Kloss.

Dark lips took center stage throughout the year, on Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Rachel McAdams. We love a deep plum for fall and winter!

And, of course, the answer to our highlighting woes, balayage. The subtle highlights blend into your hair for a softer effect, and makes growing out your roots less of a headache. This color technique was spotted on Khloe Kardashian and Lucy Hale, just to name a couple.

