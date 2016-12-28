Carrie Fisher Dead: Relive Her Most Memorable Quotes As The Iconic Princess Leia

Carrie Fisher will live forever in our hearts as Princess Leia, and today we honor her memory by reliving her best quotes from the ‘Star Wars’ films. Check them out right here!

Carrie Fisher auditioned for Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 1977, and when she got the role of Princess Leia, her life was forever changed. Here are her most quotable moments from the film, as well as from Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and Episode VII — The Force Awakens.

A New Hope:

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”

“Will someone get this big walking carpet out of my way?”

“Someone has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, fly boy.”

The Empire Strikes Back:

“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking, Nerf-herder!”

“Would it help if I got out and pushed?”

“Stop that. My hands are dirty.”

“I’d just as soon kiss a Wookie.”

“You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them.”

“I don’t know where you get your delusions, laser brain.”

Return of the Jedi:

“We have powerful friends. You’re going to regret this.”

“You’re a jittery little thing, aren’t you?”

“He’s my brother.”

The Force Awakens:

“Same jacket.”

“I just never should have sent him away. That’s when I lost him. That’s when I lost you both.”

“No matter how much we fought, I’ve always hated watching you leave.”

“If you see our son, bring him home.”

“May the Force be with you.”

Our hearts go out to Carrie’s loved ones.

