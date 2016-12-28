Bella Thorne Totally Over Charlie Puth & Tyler Posey: She Just Wants To ‘Chill’ & ‘Be Happy’

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne is living the single life — and we hear that she’s totally happy about it! Following all of the drama with Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey, Bella just wants to kick back and ‘chill’, and we don’t blame here. Get all of the details right here!

Bella Thorne, 19, is taking a break from men! After her split from Tyler Posey, 25, and whatever-that-was with Charlie Puth, 25, a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Bella wants to step back from the dating game.

“Bella is happy that the drama of her breakup and her moment with Charlie has come and gone,” the insider shares. “She is realizing that she needs some time to be single and she knows she rushed out of a relationship with Gregg Sulkin, 24, to get right back into one with Tyler and that was not the best of ideas.” As you may recall, Bella broke up with Gregg in August, and she started dating the Teen Wolf star less than a month later!

“She just needs to chill,” the source also reveals, “And she is using this time to do that and to be happy with the single life.” Good for you, Bells!

The former Shake It Up star offered a little recap of her year on Twitter Dec. 25, obviously referring to the ups and downs of her dating life. “Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me…an emotional-train wreck-clusterf*ck #merrychristmas,” she wrote. Now, Bella seems to be enjoying her little vacation from men. As she tweeted on Dec. 26: “Feeling pink and warm and bubbly and sh*t.” There you have it!

