Ariana Grande Lashes Out After Mac Miller Fan Objectifies Her: ‘I Am Not A Piece Of Meat’

Courtesy of Instagram

Do NOT mess with Ariana Grande! The singer went on a major social media rant after one of her boyfriend, Mac Miller’s, fans made an inappropriate comment about her — and it’s epic. Read her empowering message right here!

Ariana Grande, 23, was out getting food with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, 24, when a young, male fan of the rapper approached the car to meet his idol. The 23-year-old took to Twitter to detail the encounter, calling it “cute and exciting”….at first.

“Until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, I see you hitting that!!!’ *pause* Hitting that? the f***??” the “Side To Side” singer wrote. “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?) I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like [that] happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect. It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease. I felt like speaking out about this one experience tonight because I know very well that women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man. We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don’t, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

It’s unclear how Mac himself reacted to the fan’s comments, but clearly, she feels “loved” and “respected” by her man. Once she posted the message, fans flooded Twitter with support, and after jus eight hours, it’s already been retweeted 63,000 times. You go girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariana’s message to this Mac Miller fan? Do you think the fan was inappropriate?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.