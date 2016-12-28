Courtesy of Facebook

Congratulations are in order for these ABC alumni! Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders, who competed on ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Bachelor,’ welcomed their third child together on Dec. 27. Find out their baby boy’s name here!

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders are parents…again! The happy couple, who found love with each other after competing on separate seasons of ABC’s Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, had their third child, baby boy Carter James Cscincsak, on Dec. 27. The newborn was named after Ann’s father, Brian Carter Lueders, who sadly passed away in Dec. 2015.

“2017 is starting off out the right way!” Ann gushed to InTouch Weekly. “We are excited for the future and can’t wait to see Noah and Charlotte with Carter. It melts my heart to think about it.” Noah and Charlotte, born Feb. 2011 and March 2014, are the couple’s first two children. “Charlotte keeps asking if her baby brother is coming,” Jesse added. “She can’t wait to meet him.” Awww!

DeAnna Pappas actually chose Jesse as her last man standing on Season Four of The Bachelorette in 2008. The pair set a wedding date for May 9, 2009, but ended their relationship six months earlier. Ann was a contestant on Season 13 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2009, but Jason Mesnick, who was the runner-up on Jesse’s season, sent her home during the first week. That season, of course, ended super dramatically, with Jason ditching his winner, Melissa Rycroft, for runner-up, Molly Malaney, at After The Final Rose. They’re still together, with two kids, today.

Meanwhile, Jesse and Ann met when she attended an event he was hosting in 2010. They got married in Las Vegas on Aug. 28, 2010…and obviously, the rest is history! We couldn’t be happier for the couple!

