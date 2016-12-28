Golden Globes 2017 Presenters: Anna Kendrick, Sofia Vergara & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes are only a few weeks away, and the first pair of presenters have been announced! Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell will be presenting at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell are the first stars to be announced as 2017 Golden Globe presenters, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on the Golden Globes official Twitter account on Dec. 28. Both Anna and Steve are previous Golden Globe nominees. Sofia Vergara and Brie Larson were recently added, according to E! News.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will be the host of the show. Anna was one of the celebrities to announced the Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 12.

Stars like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, Lena Headey, Mandy Moore, Tom Hiddleston, and more nabbed nominations. Sylvester Stallone’s daughters — Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia — will serve as the Miss Golden Globes at next month’s show.

Anna was most recently seen on the big screen alongside Ben Affleck in The Accountant and Justin Timberlake in Trolls. She will star in Table 19 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017. Steve will reprise his voice role as Gru in Despicable Me 3, which is set to be released in 2017. He will also play Bobby Riggs alongside Emma in Battle of the Sexes.

