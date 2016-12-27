Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Adopted Son Dead: Oliver Prinz Von Anhalt Dies 1 Week After His Mother

REX/Shutterstock

Just one week after Zsa Zsa Gabor died at the age of 99, one of her adopted sons, Oliver Prinz Von Anhalt, tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident. He was just 45 years old.

Oliver Prinz Van Anhalt, 45, was involved in a terrible motorcycle crash on Dec. 18, the very same day his mother, Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, died. The 45-year-old’s bike collided with a car and he was in a coma for a full week, finally succumbing to his injuries on Christmas Day. Zsa Zsa’s husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, was unaware that any accident had taken place until he got a call from the coroner’s office on Dec. 26, according to TMZ.

While Zsa Zsa only had one biological child, daughter Francesca Hilton, throughout her long life, she and Frederic adopted several adult males for $2 million during their marriage. The men paid to become descendants of Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt, who Frederic paid to adopt him when he was 36.

On the same day that news of Oliver’s death was confirmed to the public, it was revealed via Zsa Zsa’s death certificate that she’d died after suffering from a heart attack. The certificate also lists coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease as contributing factors in her passing. Although the news of her death is incredibly sad, there’s no question that she lived an incredibly fulfilled life.

Besides Oliver, Zsa Zsa and Frederic adopted at least nine other adult males throughout their 30 years of marriage. The socialite’s marriage to Frederic was her ninth in total (although one of her pervious unions had been annulled), and her longest by far. Our thoughts are with Zsa Zsa’s family as they continue to mourn her loss, as well as Oliver’s passing.

