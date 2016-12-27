Click to Skip Ad
Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead At 99 — Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

Tue, December 27, 2016 12:09pm EST by Lauren Cox 2 Comments
Zsa Zsa Gabor Cause Of Death
So sad. We finally know what killed the iconic Zsa Zsa Gabor, who passed away suddenly on December 18 leaving the entertainment world stunned. Click inside to find out what happened.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was 99 years old when she died on December 18, was killed by a heart attack, confirms her death certificate which was released by TMZ. Sadly, the heart attack was only one thing. The report also claims that she had two other contributing factors to her health, including coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease.

It was originally reported that Zsa Zsa had died from a heart attack when the news broke that she had passed away. Now, a coroner has confirmed the news for Zsa Zsa’s birth certificate. Although sad, this will help begin the healing process for her and her family.

In case you missed our many tributes to Zsa Zsa, please check out our roundup of the BEST quotes about love and life she has said over the years. We picked out a handful of our favorite Zsa Zsa quotes, and we think you’ll really enjoy them!

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts remain with Zsa Zsa’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please leave your condolences for Zsa Zsa’s loved ones in the comments below.

