Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead At 99 — Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

So sad. We finally know what killed the iconic Zsa Zsa Gabor, who passed away suddenly on December 18 leaving the entertainment world stunned. Click inside to find out what happened.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was 99 years old when she died on December 18, was killed by a heart attack, confirms her death certificate which was released by TMZ. Sadly, the heart attack was only one thing. The report also claims that she had two other contributing factors to her health, including coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease.

It was originally reported that Zsa Zsa had died from a heart attack when the news broke that she had passed away. Now, a coroner has confirmed the news for Zsa Zsa’s birth certificate. Although sad, this will help begin the healing process for her and her family.

