REX/Shutterstock

Here’s some much-needed good news out of Hollywood today! Zach Galifianakis and his wife Quinn Lundberg have welcomed their second child, Rufus Emmanuel, according to a Dec. 27 report — get all of the details right here!

Welcome to the world, Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg! Zach Galifianakis‘ wife Quinn Lundberg gave birth on Nov. 7, according to E! News, and he’s the baby brother of their other son, whose name is not public. We’re so happy for the fam!

The Between Two Ferns host, 47, and his wife are super private, obviously, so the fact that it took almost two months for us to learn of of their second child’s birth isn’t surprising. It wasn’t until about a year after the birth of their first son that Zach even revealed his gender — and as previously mentioned, his name is still unknown! “We have a boy!” Zach shared in an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is.” Aw, we totally agree.

Zach has also shared some pretty amusing anecdotes about his firstborn, though the Keeping Up with the Joneses star remains mum on the name. “I’m strict. He’s 2 and right now I have him on a strict exercise routine. When he gets out of the crib it’s 50 push-ups right away,” the comedian said on Conan a while back. “To have a really fit 2-year-old and to show that he can kick other 2-year-old’s butts is really important.” LOL! He also joked, “I’d like to have 10 kids.” Well, looks like he and Quinn are on their way!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for confirmation/comment.

HollywoodLifers, be sure to leave your congratulations for Zach, Quinn and the rest of the family below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.