Yung Mazi: Rapper Shot In The Chest At Atlanta Waffle House Right After Christmas

Oh no! Rapper Yung Mazi was shot in the chest while getting late night food at a Waffle House in Atlanta on Dec. 27. The suspected shooter is still on the loose hours later. Will Mazi be okay?

“Atlanta police say local rapper Yung Mazi shot at an Atlanta Waffle House,” 11 Alive reporter, Neima Abdulahi, tweeted in the early hours of Dec. 27. She later added, “Shot once in the chest. Shooter on the run.”

Mazi walked into the local Waffle House with several of his friends around 3:00 a.m., according to restaurant employees. He was shot in the chest just moments after placing his order, and the friends quickly rushed him away from the scene, hopefully to the hospital, although police can not confirm where he was taken.

It does appear he will survive this shocking shooting, though. “God made me bulletproof,” he tweeted, with the praying hands emoji, on Tuesday morning. He does, indeed, seem to be bulletproof, as he told police at the scene that he’d been shot ten times prior to this incident, 11Alive reports. “I’m a real dude,” he explained in a June 2016 interview, regarding why he seems to be targeted so often. “Some people don’t like real dudes. That’s cool. I’m not hating. I’m not mad.”

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting, however, they do not have a suspect and have not released any details or description about who the possible shooter could be. The shooter is still at large.

Mazi actually just released his most recent mixtape, Free My Bruddas, last week. He finances his very own record label, STR8 Ca$h Records, which has helped him gain online recognition outside of his hometown of Atlanta.

