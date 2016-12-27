Young Jeezy Engaged: Rapper Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order! Rapper Young Jeezy reportedly proposed to his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-year-old daughter last week, and just wait until you see what he gave her on top of the typical engagement ring!

Young Jeezy, 39, reportedly popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Mahi. Jay Wayne Jenkins, more commonly known as Young Jeezy, asked the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, Amra Nor, to marry him during a private dinner last week, TheShadeRoom reports. And the Atlanta-based rapper did not stop with just a ring, he also gave her a brand new Range Rover Sport!

Rumors have been flying about an engagement for about a year, but a source confirmed the happy event took place last week, according to TheShadeRoom. Well congrats to the happy couple! Their wedding will definitely be a glamorous affair!

2016 has been full of engagements and weddings! Ciara wowed us with a stunning ring, castle wedding, and now her happily ever after is complete with a baby on the way. Pippa Middleton got engaged with a art deco style ring that’s just as jaw-droppingly beautiful as she is. And of course, you can’t talk about engagements without mentioning Blac Chyna‘s engagement to Rob Kardashian. We’re still hoping despite all the drama surrounding the couple, they make it! After all, Chyna has still been seen out-and-about with her diamond on that finger.

Furthermore, Margot Robbie shocked us all when she got married in mid-December in Australia and she even wore her mother’s dress to the ceremony. How sweet! Olympic champion Michael Phelps tied the knot with his girlfriend Nicole Johnson in a romantic ceremony in Mexico. Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp looked positively incredible in her tulle-skirted gown when she wed co-star Skylar Astin over the summer. Not to mention, Shia LaBeouf came out of left field when he eloped and married Mia Goth in Las Vegas. Well, Young Jeezy and Mahi have plenty of wedding inspiration from 2016 to draw from as they start planning their own big day!

HollywoodLifers, wish Young Jeezy and his bride-to-be the best in the comments below!

