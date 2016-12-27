‘Wishful Drinking Strikes Back’: Carrie Fisher’s Next Stage Show Was In Works Before Death

REX

Gone too soon. Carrie Fisher’s next stage show, ‘Wishful Drinking Strikes Back,’ was in the works before her tragic and shocking death at age 60. We have all the details, here.

Carrie Fisher‘s death at age 60 on Dec. 27 left a heartbreaking void in the entertainment world. And now, we’ve learned that her enormous talents and creativity were in no way slowing down. The late Star Wars icon was preparing a sequel to her hit one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, titled Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars! Not only that, but Geffen Playhouse ordered the play on Dec. 22, the day before she suffered her tragic heart attack. Seriously, we are so upset to hear that this was in the works, and it just goes to show how her talent truly lives on even after she’s gone.

Sadly, Carrie was supposed to meet with the show’s director, Josh Ravetch, on the day that she passed away. “Her mind was the most original I’ve ever encountered,” he told IndieWire. Brilliant insights would pop effortlessly like popcorn, and I was lucky enough to be there to catch the kernels.” So well stated, and so heartbreaking to hear.

In fact, in Wishful Drinking, Carrie actually wrote her own obituary, back in 2008. “I think that this would make for a fantastic obituary,” Carrie wrote. “I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” Seriously, she was SUCH an enormous, funny talent, and her creativity will live on forever.

