Tricia McCauley: 5 Things About Late ‘Step Up’ Star Who Disappeared On Xmas

It was truly shocking when Tricia McCauley disappeared on Christmas. The Washington, DC, based actress and yoga instructor went missing on the holiday, and was discovered dead in her car on December 27. Click through to learn more about this incredible woman who was taken far too soon.

1. She was a yoga teacher

One of Tricia McCauley‘s passions was teaching yoga. After her tragic death, the DC yoga community gathered in memory of the great woman they lost: “Tricia’s regular weekly yoga class at 5:15pm today is being transformed into a community-led vigil celebrating her life and love that lives on in all of us forever,” a friend wrote on her memorial page on December 27.

2. She was also an herbalist

Tricia, 46, was an herbalist at Common Good City Farm, and urban farming community with a mission to “grow food, educate, and help low-income DC community members meet their food needs.” At the city farm, Tricia worked in the herbal program, which helped people understand herbal medicine, garden and harvest herbs, and make herbs into teas and medicines. Amazing!

3. She was a stage actress

Tricia was a gifted actress, was starred in a number of regional Washington, DC, plays. Those productions included: On Approval, Elling, Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, and Major Barbara for Washington Stage Guild, The Last Seder for Theater J, Lyle the Crocodile for Imagination Stage, Cloud 9 for Catalyst Theatre Company, Dreams in the Golden Country for the Kennedy Center National Tour, and Oleanna for the Scena Theatre tour of Slovenia and Croatia. Wow!

4. She did voiceover work

Tricia also did voiceovers for commercials, as well as narration.

5. She was in Step Up

When Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36, wasn’t strutting her stuff in Step Up, Tricia was filling in as her stand-in. That means she definitely got some one-on-one time with Channing Tatum, 36, at some point during filming!

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Tricia’s loved ones during this difficult time.

