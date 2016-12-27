‘Chasing Cameron’: Everything You Need To Know About Cameron Dallas’ Must-Watch Show

Image Courtesy of Netflix

You may know Cameron Dallas as a Vine star, but he’s much more than that — and you’ll see all of that on his new show, ‘Chasing Cameron.’ The 22-year-old’s Netflix series just premiered; here are all the must-know details.

What is ‘Chasing Cameron’ about?

The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at Cameron Dallas‘ real, stressful yet fun life. At 22, he has 17 million followers on Instagram, and the show details the European leg of his MAGCON tour, which he says “stands for meet-and-greet convention” of the world’s biggest social media stars. “It’s not all selfies and snap stories as the series explores the stark contrast between their public online profiles and their personal lives, and gives an unfiltered view into the unique world of digital celebrity,” the show description reads.

Also, expect an emotional side as well. “Episode 6 was so emotional! I’m still crying…..Losing someone that close to you is hard!,” one fan wrote on Twitter after the show hit Netflix.

When is it?

Chasing Cameron is ten full 33-minute episodes; it came out on December 27 at 12:01AM PT.

How can I watch it?

All ten episodes are currently streaming on Netflix!

Who else is in it?

Chasing Cameron follows Cameron Dallas, Aaron Carpenter, Taylor Caniff, Willie Jones, Trey Schafer, and Blake Gray.

What are fans saying?

Well since these guys have become famous because of their gigantic fandom, the world is already loving it — even though it’s been out for under six hours.

