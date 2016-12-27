Liverpool Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Shoot! Liverpool play Stoke City in the English Premier League on Dec. 27 in this crucial match at Anfield Stadium. The Reds are scoring a lot of goals just now, so, don’t miss a thing. Click to watch.

Liverpool are on a roll this season and pushing for the title. Stoke City will be tough opponents as they are always difficult to beat. Mark Hughes team will try and block Jurgen Klopp’s side from playing their fluid passing game, so, it should be an interesting match. The Kick Off is set for 12:15 PM ET. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here: CLICK TO WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. STOKE CITY ONLINE.

Philippe Courtinho, 24, is still injured but returned to training recently to boost his team. Liverpool are still on a high after defeating Everton 1-0 and they will believe that they can beat Stoke in this game. Defender Joel Matip, 25, is a doubt for this match and will face a late fitness test.

Liverpool will be hoping that Jordan Henderson, 26, can control the midfield and will be looking for Sadio Mane, 24, to try and bag some goals with his pace and shooting ability. James Milner, 30, has also been in great form recently and he could pose a big threat to the visitors.

Stoke’s goalkeeper Jack Butland, 23, is still out along with Geoff Cameron, 31, and Phil Bardsley, 31, too. They will be looking to the likes of Charlie Adam, 31, and Joe Allen, 26, to return to their former club and cause some problems for Liverpool. The Potters are mid-table at present and will believe that they can take something from this game. One thing that Liverpool have in their favor is their amazing support. Jurgen Klopp has got them really backing their heroes and Anfield has once again become an intimidating place for teams to visit. Liverpool score a lot of goals but they are still vulnerable at the back. It remains to be seen if they can continue to push for the title in 2017.

