Former Versace Employee Claims Store Used Code Word For Black Customers

In an explosive new lawsuit Versace is being accused of racial discrimination in its Bay Area store by an employee that was terminated when he questioned their alleged practices. Find out what happened right here.

Former Versace employee Christopher Sampino, 23, filed a lawsuit which claims that the managers of the Versace Bay Area store, (where Christopher worked), trained the staff to use a code work to alert fellow employees when a black customer entered the store.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of California, the employees were instructed to use the code word “D410,” which TMZ points out is the official code for all black shirts in Versace stores.



Once Christopher was instructed to do so, he turned to his manager and asked: “You know that I’m African-American?” Upon questioning the racist instruction he alleges that he received lesser treatment in the store, which ultimately led to his termination from a mere two weeks later. Christopher is a quarter African-American.

The lawsuit, Sampino v. Versace USA, Inc., states that Christopher “met or exceed expectations with regards to job performance,” however, he was terminated on the claims that he hadn’t “lived the luxury life.” What’s even more shocking is that Christopher alleges that his employers urged him to quit prior to his termination from the store. He is suing for unpaid wages and damages.

The brand denied the charges to TMZ in a statement that read: “We do not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, national origin or any other characteristic protected by our civil rights laws.” Versace also filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit. Check back for updates as the suit unfolds.

