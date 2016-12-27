REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Twitter

There were some super scary moments inside Trump Tower Dec. 27 after a suspicious package was discovered, and police forced shoppers and other patrons to flee the building as a precaution. We’ve got video of the chaotic scene inside President-Elect Donald Trump’s New York home, right here!

So frightening! Now that Donald Trump, 70 is our President-Elect, his New York City home and headquarters Trump Tower is on high alert for any suspicious activity. The NYPD and NYFD were called to the lobby of the high-rise Dec. 27 after an unattended backpack triggered an immediate security response. Video from the scene shows frightened patrons running for their lives as officers can be heard yelling “Out, out! Get out now,” as hysterical shoppers run towards the lobby doors.

Video shows lobby of Trump Tower in NYC being evacuated amid reports of a suspicious package, sources say. https://t.co/zS7MeHOS1Q pic.twitter.com/6k9JaTaJqI — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2016

#trumptower I was in the second floor…and… A video posted by Yuxiang Chen (@yuxiangc25) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

Officers later gave the all-clear around 5pm local time after it turned out the suspicious package was just a yellow backpack filled with children’s toys. But authorities can never be too careful now that Donald is our soon to be president, and so many people are passionately against him taking the highest office in the land. He’s definitely the most controversial person ever elected to the position and needless to say, every precaution needs to be taken to make sure he’s safe.

Fortunately for Donald, he didn’t have to witness any of the chaos as he’s been spending the Christmas holiday down in Palm Beach, FL at his Mar-a-Lago estate with family members. His Secret Service detail is down there with him which is why the NYPD took over the scary situation at the Tower. Just imagine how crazy the scene would have been if he was actually in the building!

