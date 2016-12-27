Tricia McCauley: ‘Step Up’ Actress Found Dead After She Disappears On Xmas

Courtesy of Facebook

This is so devastating. Tricia McCauley, an actress who starred as Jenna Dewan’s stand-in for ‘Step Up,’ was found dead in Washington D.C. on Dec. 27, two days after she mysteriously disappeared on Christmas.

Tricia McCauley, 46, was expected to attend a friend’s Christmas dinner in Washington D.C. on Dec. 25, and when she didn’t show up, the alarm for those close to her kicked in. She also missed her flight out of Ronald Reagan National Airport on Dec. 26. One day later, her dead body was found inside her car with signs of trauma, police confirmed. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

A man was taken in as a person of interest in Tricia’s disappearance on the 26th when he appeared to have been driving her car. By Tuesday, he was named a suspect by police, and they believe he robbed a D.C. CVS and assaulted multiple employees before allegedly killing Tricia. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Tricia’s brother, Brian McCauley, started a Facebook group to spread the word about her disappearance, although it’s since been made to private now that she’s been found dead. “Tricia is gone, they have found her body,” Brian confirmed in the group on the 27th. “Thank you for all your work, support and love. To all of her DC family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other.”

The 46-year-old was a yoga instructor in D.C. at the time of her death, but was also a member of the Washington State Guild, a theater company in D.C. She starred as a stand-in for Step Up star Jenna Dewan in the 2006 movie and also appeared in The Paper Girl and Never Dream: The Beginning.

