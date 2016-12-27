T.I. & Tiny: A Look Back At Their Tumultuous Romance Over The Years

REX/Shutterstock

Like any marriage, T.I and Tiny’s had its fair share of ups and downs. From adorable babies to a heart-shattering breakup, let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline. Here’s everything you need to remember about the divorcing couple!

2010 – T.I and Tiny tie the knot in a secret ceremony in Miami Beach! While their wedding ceremony wasn’t exactly romantic (they wed inside a courthouse), the two singers, who had been dating since 2001, were madly in love and didn’t feel the need to spend a fortune.

2011 – Still consumed by the honeymoon phase, Tiny couldn’t keep her hands of T.I — during a PRISON VISIT! The couple ran into trouble with the law in 2010, when they were arrested for having ecstasy in the car. A guard told TMZ that Tiny was getting “frisky” with T.I in jail.

2014 – Here comes Floyd Mayweather. You may recall that T.I and the boxer got into an insane brawl on the Las Vegas strip — but why? Well, fans at the time thought Floyd was after Tiny! The songstress and Floyd took a photo together on Halloween that explains how the speculation started. It wasn’t long before the two hunks were at each other’s throats, dissing each other left and right. Things got so bad that Tiny completely avoided Floyd at the BET Awards in June.

The following month, their feud reached new levels of nastiness. Floyd actually admitted that he had SEX with Tiny in the middle of a PRESS CONFERENCE promoting his upcoming fight with Marcos Maidana. T.I and Tiny responded by releasing love (and diss) songs about each other.

2015 – Back to happy times — Tiny and T.I announce their third child together! The couple made the announcement through an Instagram video as the pregnant beauty gushed, “Thank you for our new heir to the throne. This is the best Christmas gift you could’ve ever gave me.”

2016 – This year was plagued with nonstop divorce rumors that mostly stem from Tiny’s relationship with Floyd. The pressure must have gotten too high, as it was revealed on Dec. 27 that Tiny filed for divorce. Neither Tiny nor T.I have commented on their status yet, but we hope they’re both in a happier place!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite moment from their marriage?

