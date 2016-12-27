T.I. & Tiny Divorce: Fans Devastated Over Long-Time Couple’s Shocking Split

REX

T.I. and Tiny shocked everyone when she announced she was filing for divorce on Dec. 27, and their fans took to Twitter to express their devastation. We have the messages, and all the details, right here.

T.I. and Tiny totally surprised fans when news broke that she was filing for divorce after they were married for six years together, according to TMZ who first broke the news! Hip hop fans were so shocked, just as we here at HollywoodLife were, and they took to Twitter to express their bewilderment and heartbreak over the announcement. One fan put it VERY well, writing, “whaaaaaat…. yo, you’re going out with a BANG @2016,” referring to a tumultuous year of divorces and splits in the entertainment world.

@TMZ this is so sad 😭 — Michelle B. Williams (@m_bwilliams) December 27, 2016

First Angelina and Brad now T.I and Tiny 😭💔 — jenni (@Jenni7_) December 28, 2016

Sources close to the couple told the outlet that they had been going through a “rough patch” for a few months now. No other details have been released yet about why they decided to split just now or what exactly they had been going through. We are seriously so shocked and upset that another one of our favorite celebrity couples has split up this year.

While we may not know just why they decided to split or what problems they faced together, we definitely have to take into consideration that Tiny was previously spotted hanging with T.I.’s nemesis, Floyd Mayweather. In 2014, the boxer and the rapper got into a HUGE fight on the Las Vegas strip. Eyewitnesses at that time said that T.I. approached Floyd while he was eating at a restaurant with the intention of starting a fight. Regardless of the reasons, we are just as upset as all the fans are.

