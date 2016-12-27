T.I.’s Wife Tiny Files For Divorce: Couple Splits After 6 Years Of Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to hate 2016, T.I’s wife, Tiny, just filed for divorce! The couple were married for six seemingly happy years, but now, hip hop fans all over the world are in shock by their sudden separation! Read all the details, here!

If the holidays are meant to be the most romantic time of the year, then WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?! The already tragic year of 2016 has just claimed the marriage of another couple — T.I, 36, and his wife Tiny, 41. The rapper’s wife reportedly filed for divorce in Georgia’s Henry County earlier this month, according to TMZ, as she wants out of their six-year marriage. Sources tell the entertainment site that the couple, who share three kids together, were going through a rough patch for “several months” prior to divorcing, but no other details have been revealed yet.

If we had to guess what tore the couple apart, it could be that Tiny was spotted hanging out with T.I’s Hollywood nemesis, Floyd Mayweather. You might remember that the hip hop star and the boxer got into a hell of a brawl in 2014 on the Las Vegas strip, fueling tension to continuously build over the years. Eyewitnesses at the time say Floyd was eating at a restaurant when T.I approached him looking for trouble. Tiny eventually explained that she felt pressured to take a group photo with Floyd and Mariah Carey at a Halloween party, and that it wasn’t anything personal.

Still, there might be a chance that T.I never got past Tiny’s relationship with the famed athlete. The couple eventually took their tension to cyberspace, airing out their dirty laundry on Facebook for the world to see. “For years i’ve been the one getting hurt, but now that a lil’ video done surfaced with me having a friendly dance, he’s mad,” wrote Tiny on FB. “Yes, he’s my husband but damn can I not have a male friend?!” Maybe that’s the straw that broke the camels back.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear of T.I’s divorce? Or did you see it coming?

