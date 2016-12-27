Taylor Lautner Sends Love To ‘Fearless’ Billie Lourd After Carrie Fisher’s Passing

Image Courtesy of FOX/REX Shutterstock

Billie Lourd needs all the support she can get right now, so we’re happy to see her ‘Scream Queens’ co-star, Taylor Lautner, reaching out and sending his love to her after her mother, Carrie Fisher’s, tragic passing on Dec. 27. To read Taylor’s full message, click below.

In a heartfelt statement released on Taylor Lautner‘s Instagram account on Dec. 27, the Scream Queens star said, “[Billie Lourd] is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me.”

This, of course, comes after a majority of the Scream Queens cast showed their support for Billie online. Following Carrie Fisher‘s tragic passing on Dec. 27, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and Kirstie Ally sent major love to Billie on social media.

“My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Jamie wrote, while Niecy Nash added, “The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. ™@glenpowell BILLIE WE LOVE YOU ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RipCarrieFisher #StillAPrincess.”

Obviously, this is a very tough time for Billie, so we’re happy to see her Scream Queens co-stars rallying around her, following the death of her dear mother. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Billie, as well as all of Carrie’s family, friends and fans during this heartbreaking time in their lives. The world just lost another icon, and the galaxy is far less bright tonight.

