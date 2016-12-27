‘Star Wars’: Carrie Fisher Finished Filming ‘Episode VIII’ Before Sudden Death

After the shocking news that Carrie Fisher had passed away on Dec. 27, many were unsure how the cast and crew of ‘Star Wars’ would continue to film — however, the next film in the franchise wrapped prior to her passing.

In July, director Rian Johnson shared a video on the official Star Wars Twitter account, showing the final slate of the final shot.

Final slate of the final shot. VIII is officially wrapped. Cannot wait to share it with you all! –@rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/l4Apk0Ro4i — Star Wars (@starwars) July 22, 2016

Of course we do not yet know how big of a role Carrie Fisher will play in the still untitled episode VIII. At the end of The Force Awakens, Han Solo was killed leaving Princess Leia. However, her brother Luke was found by Rey — and many speculate that he could be Rey’s father. So, with so many questions up in the air, there’s no room for assumption, and we all know that Disney and LucasFilm will not be releasing any sort of information prior to the release next December.

Carrie passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight just days prior. President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy posted a tribute to the late actress on the official website, following the news of her passing.

“Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us,” she wrote. “She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney added that she was “one-of-a-kind,” and complemented her “trademark wit and irreverence.”

“Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally,” he added. “She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”