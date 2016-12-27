Selena Gomez Loves Carpool Karaoke Fan Video Of Her Singing With Justin Bieber

OMG, we totally got a major case of Jelena fever thanks to the perfect mashup of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke segments. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selly absolutely ‘loves’ the homemade video! Get the details, here.

An intrepid fan has done some master wizardry in the edit suite and brought Selena Gomez, 24, and Justin Bieber, 22, back together in 2016 for an epic joint Carpool Karaoke together. We are totally dying over how adorable it is, and so is Selly! “Selena has seen the video and she loves it, she thinks it is really cute and well done,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. By piecing together their separate appearances on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show hit segment, it gives us a glimpse at what things would look like if the adorable couple were still together today and out for a fun ride.

“She looks at it very fondly and is very happy with it. It makes her smile,” our insider adds. What’s not to love about it? It’s so cute how the editing shows her telling Justin about how she takes ginger shots ever morning, which gives the Biebs a case of the giggles. Justin reveals that he’s prone to crying, saying “I’m an emotional guy,” and Selena looks over kindly and gives him a comforting pat on the back.

Seriously, this video is EVERYTHING we need at the end of this horrible 2016. It probably will never happen in real life after their public Instagram feud over then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 18, caused Justin to pull the plug on his account. But this takes us to a happy alternative universe where the pair is still adorable, caring and friendly with each other. Just watching Selly belt out her songs like “Hands to Myself” and “Love You Like A Love Song” while Justin beams with pride makes our hearts melt. Oh what we wouldn’t give to have this be the real thing!

