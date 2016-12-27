Selena Gomez Recording New Music With Paulina Rubio — When Will We Hear The Track?

REX

We can’t wait! Selena Gomez is recording new music with Paulina Rubio, and we’re so excited! So just when will we hear the epic song? We have all the details, here.

She’s back and better than ever! Selena Gomez is teaming up with pop superstar Paulina Rubio for what is sure to be a hot new song in 2017! The “Don’t Say Goodbye” singer confirmed the exciting news on Dec. 27 in an interview with Vanidades magazine, saying that the epic track on her upcoming new album will be released in the first quarter of 2017! OMG. Seriously, this is the best news ever, and we’ve been waiting SO patiently to hear new Selena music!

As we previously told you, Selena has been back in the studio recording new music! Her friend and collaborator, songwriter Justin Tranter, shared a pic of her on Dec. 15, and fans totally freaked out over the photo’s caption, “music and love.” After all, the two worked closely on Selena’s hit album, Revival, so the snap appeared to mean that Selena is hard at work on her next album!

But it wasn’t just us who were super excited to see her back in action in the studio! Selena’s close friend Nick Jonas left an EPIC comment under the pic, with a simple yet amazing praising hands emoji! Seriously, he was freaking out as much as we were and it was so adorable. Now we’re just wondering whether the two are ever going to team up and give us an amazing song! Can you imagine, HollywoodLifers, if we heard new songs from Paulina and Selena AND Selena and Nick?! Bring it on, 2017!

