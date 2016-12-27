Jelena shippers, you’re going to want to watch this! One creative fan spliced together clips from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s individual Carpool Karaokes to make it seem like they performed the viral crazy together…and it’s giving us ALL the feels. Watch here!

Imagine if Justin Bieber, 22, and Selena Gomez, 24, reunited and did Carpool Karaoke together?! Considering the pair’s history, there’s probably a .0001% chance of anything like that happening, but thanks to a loyal Jelena fan, we now have an idea of what it’d be like if it did. The fan took clips from Justin and Selena’s appearances on James Corden’s show and mashed them up to make it seem like the exes were actually in the car, singing and interacting together!

At one point, Sel even puts her hand on Justin’s arm, and they both laugh at what the other has to say while jamming out to each other’s hits. The whole thing was so creatively done, it really does seem like it’s real! Ah, if only.

Of course, the last time we saw Justin and Selena actually interact…it didn’t go nearly this well. Over the summer, he began posting photos with Sofia Richie, 17, on Instagram, then got mad at fans for being critical and spewing hate. Selena did no take well to him dissing his fans, and commented that he should stop posting pictures with his “girlfriend” if he didn’t want criticism from the people who’ve been there for him from the beginning.

It turned into a whole back and forth, and less than two weeks later, the 24-year-old announced she would be taking a hiatus to deal with “depression and anxiety,” which she said were side effects of her Lupus medication. She didn’t make an official public appearance until three months later at the American Music Awards, and has only posted on Instagram twice since the break. But, hey, we can dream about this Carpool Karaoke, right?!

