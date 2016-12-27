Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Social Media As Drake Romance Rumors Swirl

REX

Oh snap! Rihanna totally unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on social media amid rumors of her ex Drake romancing Jennifer Lopez! So what’s the deal? We have all the details, here.

Rihanna, 28, shocked everyone when she seemingly unfollowed Jennifer Lopez, 47, on Instagram over the 2016 Christmas weekend! Fans were quick to notice this, and while RiRi hasn’t given a reason, we can’t help but wonder whether it has a little something to do with her hot new alleged romance with Drake, 30. After all, Rihanna and J. Lo had been friends, so why else would the “Love On the Brain” singer unfollow the “Waiting for Tonight” singer on social media?

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you on Dec. 19, Rihanna ‘freaked out’ once dating rumors between Drake and J.Lo first started swirling! “She is really freaked out about Jennifer [Lopez], especially because they’re friends,” a source told us at the time. “She thinks of Jennifer as a mentor, so the fact that they’re now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming.” Oh, and in case you who don’t know what “Eskimo sisters” means, it’s when two girls have slept with the same guy. OMG!

While Drizzy and J.Lo have yet to confirm the sexy romance rumors, they’ve definitely been getting VERY close over the past few weeks! They took an epic selfie together in Las Vegas after partying the night away, and most recently, they had dinner together in West Hollywood at a hot spot. There’s even been talk about the two of them spending New Year’s Eve together! “He’s asked her to join him in Vegas but in true JLo form, she’s keeping him in suspense by not answering,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Rihanna unfollowing Jennifer on social media? Do you think she’s jealous amid the Drake romance rumors? Let us know what you think below.

