‘RHOBH’ Recap: Dorit Confronts Erika About Her Missing Panties & ‘Pretty Little P***’

It was all about #Pantygate on the Dec. 27 episode of ‘RHOBH,’ when Dorit not only questioned whether Erika’s wardrobe malfunction was intentional, but then confronted her about it with a fresh pair of underwear. Let’s just say Erika was not very pleased about all the talk on her ‘pretty little puss.’

After Erika flashed her naked vagina, while sitting across from Dorit‘s husband, PK, last week, Dorit started questioning whether the wardrobe malfunction was intentional or not on the Dec. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She even brought the subject up to the other ladies on numerous occasions. First, it was during a dinner date with Lisa Rinna and Eileen. Then, it was during a shopping trip with Kyle Richards. And during that outing, Dorit purchased a pair of flesh-colored panties to give to Erika the next time she saw her. Kyle, of course, insisted she be present when the exchange of panties happened — girl just loves her drama.

And if we’re being honest — there was no shortage of drama when Dorit gave Erika the new panties. Not only did Dorit tell Erika that her husband was staring at her “pretty little puss,” but she then mentioned how she had been talking about Erika’s vagina to each and every one of the ladies on separate occasions. Erika was totally weirded out, and so were we. Then, Erika told Dorit, “the more you talk about s***, the worse it gets.” (Oh! How cryptic of her.) And when Lisa Vanderpump showed up, she just tried stirring the pot, but by that point, both ladies were over it.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna took on a 24-hour garment selling marathon with QVC, Erika explored a future in acting with Eileen, and the ladies all came together to take on a challenge at Escape Room LA.

