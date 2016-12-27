Rex Ryan Fired From Buffalo Bills — See Team’s Shocking Announcement

REX/Shutterstock

Controversial Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has been fired, the team announced in a shocking statement on December 27. Rex’s twin brother, Rob Ryan, has also been fired. Click through to see the mind-blowing announcement from the Bills!

UPDATE: Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula released a statement about Rex’s firing:

I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward. Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York. Anthony Lynn will serve as our interim head coach to lead us through the Jets game.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills announced on the team’s official Twitter account on December 27 that head coach Rex Ryan, 54, had been fired. They gave no further information on the situation; as of press time, there is no word on why Rex, who served as the team’s coach for two seasons, was fired. The team simply offered up that Anthony Lynn will be taking on the role of interim head coach in light of Rex’s departure.

The team announced in a subsequent tweet that Rex’s twin brother, assistant head coach Rob Ryan, has also been let go. They again gave no information as to why he was fired.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

The Bills stunning defeat against the Miami Dolphins on December 24 after a terrible season is thought to be what sealed his fate. In a press conference on December 26, the day before the team’s announcement, Rex said, “Obviously, reviewing the film, that’s about as painful of a loss as I can remember. This is obviously the toughest defeat that I’ve taken to this point as a Bills coach. They all hurt, but this one especially.”

When asked specifically if he thought that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula would fire him, he replied, “Whatever they think is fair, that’s the only thing that matters. But if it is, it’s something I’ve got to live with.” To add an extra sting to the situation, Rex was fired a week before the regular NFL season ended on January 1, 2017. He wasn’t able to see the season out with the team.

It’s especially painful considering that their last game was going to be against the New York Jets, the team that fired him almost two years ago. Rex coached the Jets for six seasons, and getting revenge on their former head coach was going to be a major motivator for the Jets. Oh, well.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on any new information.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Rex was fired? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.