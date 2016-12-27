Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton’s Epic Christmas Reunion Pic Revealed — See Photo

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s just hop into our time machine and set it for 2007 because Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are back together! We knew the heiress attended the big Kardashian Christmas Eve 2016 party, but now we have our first pic of the former besties and it’s just like old times! Keep reading to check it out.

Reunited and it feels so good! We’re finally getting to see the first pic of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Paris Hilton, 35, and after years of feuding, and they actually seem happy to see each other. Paris attended 61-year-old Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash on Dec. 24 and the pair ended up posing together for a photo. It seems like the good old days before their 2009 falling out, except now Kim is a global superstar while Paris has completely fallen off the celebrity radar.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunited… 2016 is wild pic.twitter.com/NoBS9ipSp5 — bella vita (@drugproblem) December 27, 2016

Kim looks totally glam in her low-cut golden gown, giving a slight smile as she looks towards the camera while Paris looks a lot more jovial, showing off a big toothy grin. It seems like just yesterday these two were hanging out and BFF’s, having grown up as close pals. Kim followed in Paris’ shadow for so many years as the celebutante ruled the Hollywood party scene, but boy how the tables have turned in the last seven years since their friendship came to a screeching halt. Can you believe Kim once had the lowly duty of being Paris’ closet organizer?

At least Kim seems a little more comfortable in this photo with her former bestie than she did in her pic with Kanye West, 39. They posed awkwardly with their kids North, three, and Saint, one, and the reality star looked like she rather be anywhere else than by his side. The pair reportedly kept their distance at the lavish bash, which makes it all the more surreal that she’d rather hang out with frenemy Paris than her own husband! Goodness grief, 2016 has just been the weirdest year ever.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kim and Paris were spotted hanging out again after all these years?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.