Courtesy of Snapchat

Another day, another custom designer dress for three-year-old North West! One of the littlest Kardashians was dressed in an edgy Alexander Wang outfit for her grandma Kris Jenner’s Christmas party on Dec. 24, and of course she completely owned it. Check out the pic and video right here!

Like mother, like daughter! North West, 3, was snug as a bug in Kim Kardashian‘s arms at the family Christmas party on Dec. 24 in Hidden Hills, decked out in a black and silver Alexander Wang dress. Take a look, via Kim’s Snapchat:

Of course, this is far from the most extravagant outfit we’ve ever seen North wear. No one can forget the lavish fur coat she stepped out in when she was just a year old, nor the Mommy-and-me silver sequin gowns that she and Kim, 35, wore to Kanye West‘s NYC concert on Sept. 5. This is definitely up there, though!

North’s outfit aside, the Kardashian Christmas party was undeniably lit. With the exception of Kanye, 39, the whole gang was there — Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 26, Kendall Jenner, 21, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, all turned up in their sexiest holiday looks. We’re so happy the fam is back to celebrating after a difficult year; they certainly deserve it. Be sure to click through our gallery, attached, to see all of the can’t-miss photos from the epic bash!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of North West’s Christmas Eve outfit? Is it too over-the-top, or nothing new at this point?

