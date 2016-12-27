NFL Week 17 Schedule: Raiders Vs. Broncos & More Teams Fight For Playoff Spots

This is it. The tough Oakland Raiders will visit the Denver Broncos while the hapless Cleveland Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The end of the regular season holds many exciting NFL games for fans, so keep reading for football’s entire week 17 schedule!

Division titles, first week byes, wild card spots and more will all be determined during a crazy final week of the NFL regular season. There are too many scenarios to describe all the possibilities so let’s take a look at some of the highlights for the first week of the 2017 year and the final week before wild card games begin.

If the Raiders can beat or tie the Denver Broncos, then Oakland will secure their AFC division title and a first-round bye. If the New England Patriots win or tie or if Oakland losses or ties, then the Patriots will secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs. At the bottom of the AFC, the Miami Dolphins can lock themselves into the playoffs at the five-spot if they can beat the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs lose on the road against the San Diego Chargers. That is only a taste of the possibilities during this final week, is your head spinning yet? Let’s take a closer look at the actual schedule:

Sunday, January 1st, 2017:

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 PM EST on CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans:1:00 PM EST on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 PM EST on FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 PM EST on CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 PM EST on CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 PM EST on FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets:1:00 PM EST on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 PM EST

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 PM EST on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Hawks: 4:25 PM EST on FOX

New York Giants at Washington Redskins: 4:25 PM EST on FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 PM EST on FOX

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: 4:25 PM EST on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: 4:25 PM EST on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 PM EST on FOX

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: 8:30 PM EST on NBC

