Carrie Fisher: Mark Hamill Mourns His ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star — ‘No Words’

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s tragic death, her friends, loved ones and co-stars are paying tribute to the icon. Mark Hamill, AKA Luke Skywalker, has tweeted a heartbreaking photo and message about his friend and ‘Star Wars’ sister. You can read it right here.

Carrie Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, and Mark Hamill, 65, took to Twitter almost immediately after the news broke to mourn the actress. “No words. #Devastated,” he wrote, including a black and white photo of them in costume.

Later, he posted a lengthier message on Facebook, saying, “It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh.”

Mark told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that his favorite memory from the Star Wars films is one of his scenes with Carrie. “I loved swinging across with the princess. We were in harnesses like they fly Peter Pan and they got it in one take!” Mark shared with us during the Comic-Con HQ Winter Series Showcase at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

“Normally you do it four or five or six times — here, they had four or five cameras so it was all perfect!” Mark added. “I was so disappointed! I was complaining that I didn’t get to do it more than once and the guys were like, ‘Do you really want to fly?’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ so they unhooked Carrie from me because we were linked together and they were flying me around that sound stage like Peter Pan.” How funny is that?

“And then of course George [Lucas] was there grasping his heart because I am not an actor, I am an investment,” Mark continued, “And if I smack against the wall like Wile E Coyote then they would have to shut down. So he wasn’t to pleased about that but I had a great time!” We’re so glad he has so many wonderful memories of him and Carrie.

Our hearts go out to Carrie’s loved ones.

