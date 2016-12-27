Mariah Carey Wears Gown With Plaid Coat On Shopping Trip: Too Outrageous?

AKM-GSI

While most people would throw on leggings and sneakers for a last-minute shopping trip the day before Christmas, Mariah Carey is not most people — and that’s why the diva donned a full-on mermaid gown when she stepped out in Aspen! Did you love her last-minute shopping outfit or was it way too outrageous for your liking? VOTE.

Mariah Carey, 46, looked like she stepped right off the stage at her Christmas special in NY when she was spotted navigating the snow-covered sidewalks in Aspen on Dec. 24 during the day to do some last-minute shopping, clad in a floor-length green mermaid gown — she certainly was the most dressed up shopper! Mariah paired the formal frock with a pair of towering heels and loose waves, adding to the overly glam attire as she shopped for last-minute gifts.

The day before the holiday can often seem super hectic, and most shoppers look like they’ve barely had time to style their hair — but that clearly wasn’t the case for Mariah, even if she did leave some shopping to the last minute!

The songstress attempted to dress down her formal frock by pairing it with a knit Moncler beret and a red-and-black plaid jacket, complete with a fur hood, that you would expect to see one throw on with jeans — well, if anyone could get away with wearing a gown during the day it is definitely Mariah, the Queen of Christmas! She topped off the ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses. While she may have attempted to go incognito with her shades, there was no missing Mariah, (and her sexy gown!).



Mariah Carey Vows At VH1 Divas Event On Red Carpet

What did you think of her latest fashion statement? Was her outrageous look totally stylish or way too over-the-top? Check it out above and be sure to vote.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.