It’s not very often that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth publicly show their love for one another, but this holiday season, they’ve been flaunting their affection on social media more than ever before. Check out all their adorable PDA, couple-y pics from Christmas right here!

This is the definition of relationship goals! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, have been inseparable over the last several weeks, and in a rare turn of events, they’ve let us see what they’ve been up to on social media. When the two first got back together about a year ago, they were incredibly private about their relationship, not even publicly admitting that they were an item again, but these days, there’s absolutely no question about it!

In the days leading up to Christmas, the happy couple spent time with Miley’s family, and Liam looked totally awkward in the family photo! But he made sure to prove that things were just fine in the relationship after that by posting the cutest selfie of him and his girl in ugly Christmas sweaters on Dec. 24. The two spent Christmas Eve and Day with his family, and several photos popped up online of them flaunting their love for one another.

In one pic, Miley plants a huge kiss on Liam’s cheek while seated on his lap, and in another they snuggle up on the couch with their dog while wearing festive onesies. Oh, and for one holiday party, she dressed up as Mrs. Claus and he was an elf, which was just about the cutest thing we’ve ever seen!

These two REALLY seem to be in love with one another, and we couldn’t be happier to see them like this. Do you guys think this means their wedding is finally coming in 2017?!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised at how much Miley and Liam are flaunting their romance? When do you think they’ll get married?

